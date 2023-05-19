WIX Rolls Out New Google Ads With Wix Feature for Users

Wix.com Ltd WIX recently announced a new feature — Google Ads with Wix — to help users to create Google Ads campaigns from the Wix platform. The feature will also allow users to tailor ad settings according to their requirements.

Further, this will help in creating ad content. By creating a campaign within Wix platform will be helpful for clients in tracking traffic, lead and revenues generated from their campaign.

The new feature will help users to work out a budget for the campaign. This will also help to adjust the campaign depending on the keyword themes that users set, highlighted WIX.

Moreover, users will gain from precise ad conversion tracking which is embedded into their website. This also will eliminate the need to manually set up data flow, added WIX. Users will get data and performance report of the campaign, along with suggestions to enhance it for delivering better outcomes.

Currently, Google Ads with Wix feature is available to premium users with a connected domain and published site.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wix is a cloud-based web development platform. It offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms.

WIX recently reported impressive first-quarter 2023 results. Non-GAAP earnings were 91 cents per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 72 cents in the previous-year quarter.

Total revenues increased 10% year over year to $374.1 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368.9 million. On a constant currency basis, total revenues were $376.4 million, up 10% year over year.

As of Mar 31, registered users were 248 million while bookings of $414.9 million improved 6% year over year. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 470 basis points to 67%, driven by improving gross margins across Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments.

On the back of strong first-quarter results, management now anticipates 2023 revenues to grow 10-11% and in the range of $1,522-$1,543 million (earlier view: growth of 9-11% and in the range of $1,510-$1,535 million).

