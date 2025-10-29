Markets
Wix Partners With PayPal To Power AI-Driven Commerce For Merchants

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), a platform for creating and managing digital businesses, has announced a strategic partnership with PayPal Inc. to bring AI-powered product discovery and payments to Wix merchants.

Wix sellers will be able to list their goods on top AI platforms like Perplexity and use PayPal to enable direct AI-based checkout thanks to the company's new agentic commerce services.

Through the partnership, product data and inventory can be seamlessly synced, enabling merchants to use AI-driven discovery to reach high-intent customers without the need for additional technical setup.

With PayPal's agentic payments debuting in early 2026 and discoverability on Perplexity anticipated by late 2025, Wix merchants will continue to have complete brand control.

