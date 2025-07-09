Wix, Monotype to Expand Font Library & Empower Creators Globally

Wix.com Ltd. ( WIX ) recently partnered with Monotype Imaging Inc., a renowned name in typography and font technology. The collaboration significantly expands Wix’s font library, offering users, including self-creators, professional designers and agencies, access to a wide array of high-quality typefaces that elevate content and align with unique brand identities. Ranging from timeless classics like Helvetica and Avenir to modern icons such as Recoleta, Kibitz Pro and Aether, the enhanced library is poised to upgrade Wix’s creative toolkit.

The new fonts available through the Wix-Monotype partnership cover a wide range of styles and uses, making them perfect for small business owners, entrepreneurs, creative agencies and personal projects and portfolios. According to Wix, the fonts were carefully selected in collaboration with Monotype’s team of type design experts, creating a globally inclusive and stylistically varied library that supports all creators, regardless of their skill level or design background.

Typography now plays a crucial role in brand identity, and platforms like Wix are making it easier to craft unique, on-brand digital experiences. By collaborating with Monotype, Wix demonstrates its commitment to providing top-quality design tools for everyone, from experts to large enterprises. Wix’s mission has always been to enable users to create professional, attractive websites without writing code. This move further confirms Wix’s transition from a template-based website builder to a comprehensive design platform that combines ease of use with extensive customization options.

WIX Bets on AI, Studio & Commerce Amid Macro Turbulence

Wix remains committed to advancing its strategic priorities by investing in AI capabilities, Studio and commerce platforms. Recently, it partnered with Alibaba.com, a global leader in B2B e-commerce, to empower digital entrepreneurs, small businesses and emerging brands by expanding their global presence and simplifying international trade. By combining Wix’s robust commerce infrastructure with Alibaba.com’s extensive wholesale network, the partnership aims to unlock seamless global trade opportunities in more than 200 countries and regions.

In April 2025, the company joined forces with ActiveCampaign, a top marketing automation platform, to offer an all-in-one solution for businesses, franchises and multi-location brands. This helps simplify website and marketing tools, making operations easier and boosting customer engagement.

Wix is also committed to balancing sustainable revenue growth with improved operating efficiencies. The company aims to achieve "Rule of 45" at the high end of its 2025 outlook, a financial strategy that integrates revenue growth rate and profit margin. Strong execution in AI, Studio and operational cost management is likely to drive higher margins and record profitability. With Studio performing strongly and AI-driven usage and conversion improving, Wix expects these initiatives to be key growth drivers for 2025.

Nonetheless, amid ongoing economic uncertainty, Wix remains cautious about its full-year outlook, mainly due to its Business Solutions unit. This part of the business, including commerce and GPV, is highly sensitive to consumer spending and economic shifts. While forex trends offer slight short-term relief, they don't solve the bigger risks. The business looks stable now, but the situation is fragile and could change quickly.

Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 26% in the past six months compared with the Computers - IT Services industry's decline of 5.4%.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are NETGEAR, Inc. ( NTGR ), Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI ) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation ( CTSH ). NTGR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while UI and CTSH carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NETGEAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 179.12%. In the last reported quarter, NTGR delivered an earnings surprise of 105.71%. Its shares have gained 105.7% in the past year.

Ubiquiti earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.93%. In the last reported quarter, UI delivered an earnings surprise of 61.29%. UI shares have skyrocketed 177.5% over the past year.

Cognizant’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.38%. In the last reported quarter, CTSH delivered an earnings surprise of 3.36%. Its shares have grown 19.2% in the past year.

