Wix Launches Wixel: An AI-Powered Design Platform for Enhanced Creative Empowerment

Wix launches Wixel, an AI-driven design platform simplifying visual creation for users of all skill levels.

Wix has launched Wixel, an AI-powered visual design platform aimed at democratizing creative empowerment. This standalone platform allows users to effortlessly create high-quality designs through an intuitive interface that integrates advanced artificial intelligence features. Wixel simplifies the design process for various use cases, such as allowing jewelry designers to edit product images and customize templates in just minutes. The platform's capabilities include generating images in multiple styles, with future plans for video creation features. Wix's CEO, Avishai Abrahami, expressed commitment to making powerful design tools accessible to all, regardless of skill level. Wixel is currently available in English and offers free usage with optional upgrades for enhanced features.

Wix has launched Wixel, an AI-powered design platform that simplifies visual design, making high-quality design accessible to users without extensive design experience.

Wixel integrates advanced artificial intelligence models, including OpenAI's image generation technology, enhancing the capabilities of the platform and improving user experience.

The platform offers a comprehensive end-to-end workflow for creating visual assets, catering to a wide range of users from small business owners to creators.

Wixel's availability in English with a free usage option and an upgrade path to a Pro Plan encourages widespread adoption and expands the company's market reach.

The reliance on AI technology in Wixel may raise concerns about potential job displacement in the design industry, as automated tools become more capable of performing tasks traditionally done by human designers.

The announcement does not provide specific details on how Wixel will handle user data privacy and security, which is a significant concern for users integrating AI into their creative workflows.

The introduction of Wixel may intensify competition in the AI design space, potentially affecting Wix's market share if the platform fails to distinguish itself from existing solutions.

What is Wixel by Wix?

Wixel is an AI-powered design platform that simplifies visual design and empowers users to create high-quality imagery effortlessly.

How does Wixel democratize design?

Wixel makes advanced design tools accessible to everyone, allowing users with varying expertise to produce professional-quality visuals.

What features does Wixel offer?

Wixel includes tools for background removal, photo editing, layout customization, and image generation in multiple styles.

Is Wixel available in multiple languages?

Currently, Wixel is available in English but may expand to support additional languages in the future.

Can users upgrade Wixel for enhanced features?

Yes, Wixel offers free usage with an optional Pro Plan that provides access to premium templates and advanced design elements.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Wix is redefining creative empowerment with the launch of Wixel – a standalone AI-powered design platform that brings the most advanced visual design capabilities into a single intuitive interface









Wix.com





Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally



today announced the launch of





Wixel





, a new standalone AI-powered visual design platform. Built to democratize visual design, Wixel enables anyone to effortlessly bring their ideas to life, producing high-quality results with ease. The platform integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence with an intuitive user interface and powerful features to offer a seamless visual design experience.











In an era of rapid technological change and rising user expectations, studio-quality design has become the new standard. With the overwhelming amount of available tools, the landscape is constantly shifting, and many business owners and creators often struggle with finding the right tools for specific use cases and producing professional results.





Wix has long been at the forefront of making complex technologies accessible to all, empowering anyone to build professional-quality websites. That same vision now powers Wixel, an AI-driven design platform that brings high-end creative tools to anyone. Wixel is unique in that it handles the complexity behind the scenes, choosing the best models for each task to ensure optimal results.





For example, a jewelry designer can snap a photo of their product, upload it to Wixel, instantly remove or place their product in a completely different setting and context, fine-tune contrast and saturation, and place it into a professionally designed template - all within minutes. They can add text, customize the layout, and download the final image to use on social media or their online store. Alternatively, Wixel can





generate high-quality images





in several different styles, giving users the flexibility to match their brand seamlessly. This end-to-end workflow makes it easier than ever to create visual assets, with even more advanced features, like video and story creation on the horizon.





“AI is the foundation of Wixel,” said Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix. “Design is in our DNA, and simplifying complex experiences is what we do best. We’re now determined to revolutionize design by democratizing access to powerful and creative tools for everyone, regardless of their design expertise. This version is just the beginning, and I am excited to explore the limitless creative possibilities that Wixel will unlock as we continue to innovate and refine our platform.”





Among the advanced models powering Wixel is OpenAI’s new image generation model. Colin Jarvis, Head of Forward Deployed Engineering at OpenAI, said: “We're always excited to see how our API can create new user experiences and Wix is making it easier than ever for people to create professional-looking visuals, fast. By integrating our image generation technology into Wixel, they’ve built a simple, powerful tool that helps anyone—from small business owners to creators—to bring their ideas to life with just a few clicks.





Wixel is now available in English, providing free usage with an optional upgrade to a Pro Plan for enhanced usage and access to premium templates and design elements.





here





About Wix.com Ltd.











Wix





is the leading SaaS website builder platform



to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.





For more about Wix, please visit our





Press Room









Media Relations Contact:





PR@wix.com











Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.















