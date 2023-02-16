WIX Launches AI Text Creator to Boost Wix Editor Uptake

Wix.com Ltd WIX has introduced an AI Text Creator that enables Wix Editor users to create, manage and grow their online presence with quality site content. This innovative feature offers a streamlined process that simplifies website-building, from generating creative titles to formulating personalized text and is precisely curated for each user's website.

By utilizing Wix's expertise in website creation, users are guided through a series of questions to produce the best results for website content. The AI Text Creator creates tailored titles, taglines and paragraphs within seconds, eliminating the time-consuming effort required to produce a “professional-looking” website.

The company also noted that its strong grasp regarding website content, such as the ideal text length, important information to highlight and the appropriate tone, coupled with GPT-3 technology, provides users with exceptional text quality that is essential to having a professional website. The company is excited to continue incorporating the latest AI technologies to optimize the website creation process for users.

The AI Text Creator is gradually being rolled out to Wix users in English, with plans for wider distribution. This new feature enhances Wix's robust offering of website-building tools and reinforces the company's commitment to providing its users with the most innovative and efficient solutions to grow their online presence.

Wix Editor offers ready templates and drag-and-drop editor tools to facilitate Website editing to make web stores look professional without any design experience.

Per a report from Grand View Research, the global digital marketing software market size was valued at $65.33 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2030. The industry is expected to benefit from the ongoing digitalization and increased proliferation of smartphones, added the report.

The company is benefiting from the launch of several user-friendly applications and strategic collaborations. In February, the company announced its new SEO Dashboard, which provides valuable insights to customers from the Wix Education Hub and Google Search Console.

Wix.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 3% against the sub-industry’s decline of 15.4% in the past year.



