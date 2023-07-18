WIX Launches AI Powered Tools to Transform Website Creation

Wix.com WIX unveiled its latest offering, the AI Site Generator, and an array of AI-powered features designed to develop website building and management. These capabilities leverage the power of AI to automate various aspects of the website creation process, empowering businesses to grow and operate more efficiently.

The AI Site Generator allows Wix users to describe their vision and generate a professional and unique website tailored to their needs. The generated website includes a homepage and all inner pages, complete with text, images and various business solutions, such as Stores, Bookings, Restaurants and Events. Users can further customize the website using integrated AI tools.

The upcoming feature also includes the AI Assistant Tool for Managing your Business, which leverages analytics and site trends to suggest improvements and develop personalized strategies for businesses. The AI Page and Section Creator empower users to rapidly add new pages or sections to their websites by describing their requirements. Furthermore, the Object Eraser feature facilitates easy extraction and manipulation of subjects from images.

Wix.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

Wix.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Wix.com Ltd. Quote

The company also has released several AI-powered features which are focused on web creation. The AI Text Creator merges Wix's expertise in site creation with ChatGPT, allowing users to generate high-quality, personalized content for specific sections of their websites. Apart from this, the AI Domain Generator offers a range of unique and relevant domain name options.

The AI-powered features also cater to e-commerce needs. The Product Descriptions tool simplifies the process of describing e-commerce products almost instantly, saving businesses valuable time. The Product Recommendations feature presents customers with relevant products they might be interested in purchasing, providing a personalized shopping experience.

Wix is a cloud-based web development platform. It offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms.

In May, the company announced a new feature — Google Ads with Wix — to help users to create Google Ads campaigns from the Wix platform. The feature will also allow users to tailor ad settings according to their requirements.

Wix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 31.6% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 15.9% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

