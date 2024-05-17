WIX Launches Advanced AI-Powered Image Enhancement Tools

Wix.com WIX introduced three new AI-based image enhancement and creation tools to assist users in improving, customizing, and personalizing visual content for their websites. These tools include the AI Image Creator, Object Eraser and AI Image Editor.

The new AI-based tools complement Wix's existing suite of AI features. Customers can now leverage the Wix platform alongside the AI Website Builder to streamline the process of creating and managing their online presence.

The AI Image Creator utilizes Stability.ai to generate high-quality images based on user prompts, reducing the time and cost associated with image creation. The Object Eraser allows users to easily remove unwanted objects from images without requiring professional editing skills. Additionally, the AI Image Editor enables users to prompt changes to images, such as replacing materials, to achieve their desired aesthetic.

Wix.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

Wix.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Wix.com Ltd. Quote

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, WIX is a leading SaaS website builder platform dedicated to helping users create, manage and grow their global digital footprint. With a strong emphasis on continuous innovation, a diverse range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO tools, marketing capabilities and industry-leading AI technologies, it empowers users with full control over their brand and unparalleled creative freedom.

In May, the company launched the AI Portfolio Creator, a groundbreaking tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to aid users in crafting and showcasing an online professional portfolio.

WIX highlighted that the new AI Portfolio Creator offers a seamless and intuitive platform that delivers unique and professional results in a fraction of the time, thus eliminating the tiresome tasks usually associated with creating a portfolio.

The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. WIX's shares have gained 63.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 49.8% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Woodward WWD, Arista Networks ANET and Super Micro Computer SMCI. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 9.3% in the past 60 days to $5.76. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 16.3%.

Woodward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 26.1%. WWD shares have risen 62% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s 2024 EPS has increased 0.9% in the past 60 days to $7.53. ANET’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 13.3%. Shares of ANET have gained 127.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2024 EPS has improved 8.3% in the past 60 days to $23.51. SMCI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 52.3%.

SMCI’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.9%. Shares of SMCI have risen 481% in the past year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.