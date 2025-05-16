Wix Introduces Wixel AI Tool for Effortless Visual Design

Wix.com Ltd. WIX has announced the launch of Wixel, its latest innovation—a standalone artificial intelligence (AI)-driven visual design platform. Designed to make professional-grade design accessible to everyone, Wixel leverages powerful AI and an intuitive user interface to streamline the creative process and deliver studio-quality visuals with ease.

Wixel is presently offered in English and is accessible for free, with users having the option to upgrade to a Pro Plan for access to premium templates and enhanced design tools. This launch represents a major advancement in AI-powered visual design, reinforcing Wix’s leadership in the next wave of creative technology.

What Does Wixel Offer?

Wixel offers a simplified yet powerful solution as user expectations evolve and the creative landscape becomes increasingly complex. Whether it’s a small business owner, a content creator, or a brand designer, users can generate polished visual assets quickly, without needing advanced design skills. With AI managing the technical heavy lifting in the background, Wixel logically selects the best models for each design task to produce optimal results.

Wixel’s capabilities are particularly useful for product-based businesses. WIX cited an instance, whereby a jewelry designer can upload a product photo, change its background, adjust lighting and contrast, and place it into a professionally styled template ready for social media or online sales—all within minutes. The platform also supports AI-powered image generation in multiple styles, offering flexibility to align with any brand identity. Video editing and story creation features are expected in future updates, expanding the platform’s creative reach. Wixel also integrates OpenAI’s latest image generation model, enhancing its visual capabilities.

Wix Accelerates Growth with AI Innovation

WIX is focusing on generative AI, which represents a significant business growth driver. It is also embedding AI assistants across its platform and continues to add new products to capitalize on the AI boom. New AI business assistants are improving operational efficiency and customer conversion rates.

Recently, Wix launched the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, allowing developers and business owners to create production-ready Wix solutions through AI coding assistants and large language models. The MCP Server enables seamless code generation and business management using natural language via tools like Claude, Cursor and Windsurf. It provides access to key Wix functionalities such as inventory management, staff scheduling, secure checkouts, ticketing, a flexible CMS and CRM features for lead capture and back-office operations.

On April 23, 2025, Wix introduced an AI-powered adaptive content application. This innovative tool is designed to dynamically personalize website content, tailoring it to individual visitor characteristics and user-defined instructions, thereby boosting engagement and enhancing the user experience.

On April 9, 2025, Wix unveiled Astro, an AI-powered business assistant designed to enhance user productivity and streamline business operations. This innovative tool allows users to interact through a chat-based interface to perform a wide range of business and back-office tasks effortlessly. Astro represents the first in a series of AI-driven agents Wix plans to introduce, setting the foundation for increased efficiency, better monetization and business growth for users.

Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have rallied 34.8% in the past year compared to the Computers - IT Services industry's growth of 9.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Science Applications International Corporation SAIC and SAP SAP and TaskUs, Inc. TASK. SAIC, SAP and TASK carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Science Applications’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 14.62%. In the last reported quarter, SAIC delivered an earnings surprise of 28.5%. Its shares have increased 1.6% in the past year.

SAP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.14%. In the last reported quarter, SAP delivered an earnings surprise of 8.63%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.2%. Its shares have surged 52.7% in the past year.

TaskUs’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.39%. In the last reported quarter, TASK delivered an earnings surprise of 18.75%. Its shares have increased 11.1% in the past year.

