WIX Introduces New Revenue Sharing Program for Partners

Wix.com WIX introduced a new revenue-sharing initiative for Partners engaged in Wix Studio. This initiative is part of the Wix Partner Program, which offers loyalty-based perks like priority support, a Partner success manager, access to the Wix Marketplace, advanced features, and collaborative opportunities within the Wix community.

The above-mentioned benefits aim to empower professionals and stimulate business growth. Agencies and freelancers can apply through the Wix Studio Workspace, which is a dedicated dashboard for project management. Upon enrollment, Partners can immediately start earning revenue share on Wix Studio sites they create, added the company.

The key components of the revenue-sharing program include a 20% revenue share on new Studio sites created in 2024, with top-level Partners enjoying 30% on Studio sites and 20% on Wix sites. Partners can also earn a share of client sales on sites using Wix Payments, benefit from a 50% revenue share on Enterprise packages in 2024, and explore diverse revenue shares for various packages beyond websites.

Wix.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

Wix.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Wix.com Ltd. Quote

The company further added that to qualify for this program, Partners must be the primary owner of the Wix site, and the initiative is exclusive to new yearly plans, sites, and packages. Participants need to fulfill a retention condition by generating at least one Wix premium or Wix Studio premium site annually to qualify for revenue share and program benefits.

Wix is a cloud-based web development platform. The company's platform offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms and grow their online presence.

The company continues to launch several user-friendly applications and ink strategic collaborations to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, consequently adding to the user base.

In December, the company joined forces with the creator of PaidBy — ISX Financial EU Plc — which will allow Wix's UK-based merchants to leverage PaidBy's open banking payment platform. Customers can also make payments directly from their banking application or web portal using PaidBy, which, in turn, improves the checkout process and enhances conversion rates.

Going ahead, the company expects 2023 revenues and free cash flow margin to rise owing to business momentum. The management now anticipates 2023 revenues to grow in the range of 12-13% or $1,558-$1,563 million (earlier view: growth of 11-12% and in the range of $1,543-$1,558 million).

