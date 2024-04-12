WIX Introduces New Online Donations Collection Platform

Wix.com Ltd. WIX has unveiled an online donations collection platform, Wix Donations, for individuals, non-profit organizations and businesses.

Wix Donations is touted as an all-in-one solution to meet the requirements of fundraisers worldwide. The solution comes equipped with user-friendly web design capabilities, helping users create attractive donation web pages.

The platform will enable users to monitor their campaigns and run various campaigns simultaneously. Wix's advanced SEO, social media and email marketing tools will help promote the donations effectively, while real-time analytics and insights features will help in tracking the success of the campaign.

Wix.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

Wix.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Wix.com Ltd. Quote

The online platform also provides users with several secure payment options across a wide range of debit and credit cards, payment providers and digital wallets.

Wix Donations can be integrated with the company's website builder. In addition to donation collection, this integration will help users create and expand their online presence by leveraging into WIX's suite of solutions, such as Wix Blogs, Wix Events, Wix eCommerce and so on.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and founded in 2006, the company is a cloud-based web development platform. It offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms and grow their online presence.

Momentum in the Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments is driving the company’s top-line performance. Frequent launch of products, growth in the number of registered users and premium subscriptions are key drivers.

WIX plans to tap the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) through the launch of innovative products like AI Site Generator, AI Chat Experience for businesses and AI Code Assistant.

Healthy adoption of Wix Studio is likely to drive the overall monetization of partner cohorts. The average revenue per subscription is being driven by the shift to higher-tier packages, higher pricing, and increased adoption and usage of business solution products.

Going ahead, WIX expects 2024 bookings and revenues to benefit from a stable and positively trending macro environment coupled with solid business momentum.

The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. WIX's shares have gained 43.9% compared with 26.1% growth of the S&P Composite in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are Synopsys SNPS, Iridium Communications IRDM and Pegasystems PEGA. While SNPS and IRDM sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, PEGA carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNPS’ fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $13.28. The long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%. Synopsys’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4.1%. Shares of SNPS have soared 47.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRDM’s 2024 EPS has increased 213% in the past 60 days to 72 cents. Iridium’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed twice. The average earnings surprise is 91.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEGA’s 2024 EPS has increased 19.4% in the past 60 days to $2.77. Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed twice. The average earnings surprise is 1,063.8%. Shares of PEGA have gained 34.2% in the past year.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.