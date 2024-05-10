WIX Introduces Cutting-Edge AI Portfolio Creator Platform

Wix.com Ltd. WIX recently launched the AI Portfolio Creator, a groundbreaking tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to aid users in crafting and showcasing an online professional portfolio.



The AI Portfolio Creator effectively streamlines the portfolio creation experience by allowing users to smoothly upload and organize large-scale image collections with just a few clicks. Users first need to select the type of portfolio they want. The AI Portfolio Creator swings into action once all selections are made and images are uploaded. It then sorts and generates project options with clustered images, recommended titles and descriptions, along with personalized layout options.



WIX highlighted that the new AI Portfolio Creator offers a seamless and intuitive platform that delivers unique and professional results in a fraction of the time, thus eliminating the tiresome tasks usually associated with creating a portfolio.



The innovative tool aids users in maximizing their focus on the potential of their portfolios, from exhibiting work to augmenting audience reach, diversifying income streams, managing the network, offering digital service and others, added WIX.



Furthermore, the AI Portfolio Creator is an addition to Wix's existing portfolio builder platform, which goes beyond aesthetics to offer a dynamic suite of business solutions designed to elevate user experience by promoting businesses, highlighting unique capabilities and increasing visitors’ engagement.



Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, WIX is a leading SaaS website builder platform dedicated to helping users create, manage and grow their global digital footprint. With a strong emphasis on continuous innovation, a diverse range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO tools, marketing capabilities and industry-leading AI technologies, it empowers users with full control over their brand and unparalleled creative freedom.



Solid momentum in the Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments is likely to benefit WIX’s performance in the upcoming quarter. The company expects 2024 bookings and revenues to gain from a stable and favorable macro environment coupled with continued business momentum. However, volatile forex movement, fierce competition and rising accumulated deficit remain headwinds.



The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. WIX's shares have gained 58.3% compared with industry’s growth of 47.1% in the past year.



Stocks to Consider

Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. This Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. It has a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment.

