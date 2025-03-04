Wix Integrates Printful for Seamless Print-on-Demand Experience

Wix.com Ltd. WIX has announced a strategic integration with Printful, a leading print-on-demand company. This tie-up introduces a innovative experience for Wix and Wix Studio users, allowing them to seamlessly access Printful’s print-on-demand and dropshipping fulfillment services without leaving the Wix platform. Currently, the offering is available in English, with plans to expand language support soon.

With this integration, Wix users can now create high-quality, customized product collections, opening up new opportunities for businesses of all sizes. Established brands can diversify their revenue streams, while new entrepreneurs can build their businesses from the ground up, tapping into the rapidly growing print-on-demand market. Citing a research report, WIX highlighted that the market is projected to reach $45.6 billion by 2031.

The new solution provides users with full control over critical touchpoints in the print-on-demand and dropshipping process. Entrepreneurs can customize their merchandise with unique designs, graphics and brand logos and even modify product designs—all directly within Wix. This user-friendly approach eliminates the need for external tools and streamlines the creative process.

By offering a cost-effective and sustainable fulfillment model, the integration helps business owners avoid upfront inventory costs. Orders are fulfilled individually, ensuring efficiency while reducing waste. Printful’s localized production through its global network of fulfillment centers enables faster distribution and lowers shipping costs. The on-demand production model also mitigates overproduction, eliminates the need for storage and helps reduce carbon footprint. Additionally, personalized products enhance customer engagement and foster stronger brand loyalty.

WIX Gains From Strength in E-Commerce & AI-Driven Solutions

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wix is a cloud-based web development platform. The company's platform offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms and grow their online presence.

Wix’s cloud-based platform is well-positioned to address the growing needs of merchants at a time when social media, cloud computing, mobile devices and data analytics are transforming the e-commerce marketplace. Per the Mordor Intelligence report, the e-commerce market is estimated at $10.19 trillion in 2025 and is expected to reach $21.22 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2025-2030.

WIX is focusing on generative AI as it represents a significant business growth driver. WIX is also embedding AI assistants across its platform. It continues to add new products to gain from the AI boom. New AI business assistants are improving operational efficiency and customer conversion rates. In January 2025, Wix unveiled Business Launcher, an AI-driven tool designed to help users transform new business ideas into reality, from concept to execution. The tool analyzes users' skills, experience and goals to generate personalized business ideas with just a few questions or by uploading a resume. In December 2024, Wix launched AI Site-Chat, a virtual agent that helps businesses engage visitors 24/7, address queries and provide real-time info. It improves customer experience and boosts potential sales.

For the first quarter of 2025, revenues are expected to be between $469 million and $473 million, suggesting 12-13% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The company anticipates 2025 revenues to grow 12-14% in the range of $1.97-$2 billion.

Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 40.2% in the past six months compared with the Computers - IT Services industry's growth of 0.7%.



