WIX Extends Integration With Square to Aid Restaurant Owners

Wix.com WIX has announced that it is extending its integration with Square, a popular point of sale (POS) and payment processing solution. The integration aims to streamline online ordering for restaurant owners via the Wix platform by allowing them to link their Wix Restaurants site with their Square account.

Restaurant owners using Square for Restaurants or Square POS can manage their catalog from the Wix platform, including categories, items, descriptions, photos and full menus, simplifying the data entry process across multiple systems. Any updates and modifications performed on Square will be synced with the Wix platform.

Orders submitted on Wix can be transmitted directly to Square's platform. This enables restaurant owners to easily integrate their Wix online ordering with the existing hardware to streamline their workflow and eliminate the need for additional tablets, added the company. Also, sales reports from the two systems will now be consolidated, enabling restaurants to examine sales from their Wix website within their Square Dashboard.

Wix.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

Wix.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Wix.com Ltd. Quote

The integration is expected to help restaurants improve their service by reducing wait time, generating more revenue and growing their business. The new integration is accessible to Wix restaurant users in the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Wix is a cloud-based web development platform, which offers solutions enabling businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms. The company continues to pursue strategic partnerships to develop its products and services.

In March, the company announced new integrations with Meta’s social media platforms — WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The integration allows Wix users to connect their business accounts directly to the Wix Inbox, which enables them to efficiently manage communication and interactions with their customers from one inbox.

Prior to that, it announced an extension of its partnership with Stripe, a leading online payment processing platform, to introduce Tap to Pay on iPhone to U.S.-based Wix merchants.

Wix.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 6.6% against the sub-industry’s decline of 11.4% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Asure Software ASUR and Salesforce CRM. Asure Software and Salesforce currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Arista Networks carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings has increased 1.2% in the past 60 days to $5.83 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 32% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings has increased 25% in the past 60 days to 35 cents per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 445.8%. Shares of ASUR have increased 176.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s 2023 earnings has increased 21.5% in the past 60 days to $7.11 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 16.8%.

Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%. Shares of the company have increased 15.2% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.