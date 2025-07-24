Wix Expands Partnership with PayPal to Enhance Payment Management for Merchants

Wix Payments now incorporates PayPal, offering U.S. merchants streamlined payment management and enhanced customer flexibility.

Quiver AI Summary

Wix.com Ltd. has expanded its partnership with PayPal Holdings Inc. to enhance payment options for U.S.-based merchants using Wix Payments. The integration allows merchants to manage their PayPal transactions through the Wix Payments platform, simplifying operations with a unified dashboard that consolidates reporting, chargebacks, and payouts. This partnership improves checkout conversion rates and gives customers more flexible payment methods, including PayPal Pay Later and Venmo. Funds from PayPal purchases will flow directly into merchants' Wix Payments accounts, aiding in cash flow management. The collaboration aims to streamline merchant experiences and provide better tools to help businesses grow, with plans to expand this feature to other regions in the future.

Potential Positives

Wix's integration with PayPal Payments enhances the merchant experience by providing a unified dashboard for transaction management, streamlining backend operations.

This partnership allows merchants access to PayPal’s popular payment options, including PayPal Pay Later and Venmo, increasing flexibility in customer payment methods.

The seamless integration simplifies reconciliation processes for merchants, improving cash flow visibility and operational efficiency.

This collaboration aims to improve conversion rates and drive stronger profitability for Wix, benefiting both the company and its users.

Potential Negatives

Despite the integration with PayPal, the press release does not provide any specific metrics or expected outcomes related to increased merchant profitability or customer adoption rates, which leaves potential investors unclear about the actual impact of this initiative.



The focus on U.S.-based merchants and the plans to expand to other regions may highlight a limited immediate market for this integration, potentially limiting the overall impact on revenue growth in the short term.



There is no mention of specific challenges or competition that Wix Payments may face in the payment processing landscape, which could lead to uncertainties regarding the long-term viability of this enhanced service offering.

FAQ

What is the new integration between PayPal and Wix Payments?

Wix Payments now includes PayPal, allowing merchants to manage transactions from a single dashboard for improved operations and conversions.

How will this integration benefit U.S. merchants?

This integration provides U.S. merchants with a seamless payment experience, enhancing operational efficiency and offering more flexible payment options to customers.

What features will merchants have access to with this integration?

Merchants gain access to PayPal's features like PayPal Pay Later and Venmo, allowing for more convenient payment methods for customers.

Can merchants view all transactions in one place?

Yes, merchants can manage all transactions, reporting, and chargebacks from a unified dashboard, simplifying daily operations.

When will this feature be available to merchants outside the U.S.?

The integration is currently available to U.S.-based Wix Payments users, with plans to expand to more regions over time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WIX Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $WIX Data Alerts

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $WIX stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WIX in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WIX forecast page.

$WIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WIX recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $WIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $200.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $216.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Naved Khan from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Vikram Kesavabhotla from Baird set a target price of $190.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $225.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $250.0 on 05/22/2025

Full Release





PayPal integrates with Wix Payments, providing a consolidated view for merchants to streamline payment management, enhance conversions and meet growing demand for flexible payment options











NEW YORK –





Wix.com





Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally



1



, today announced an expansion of its partnership with





PayPal Holdings Inc.





(NASDAQ: PYPL), bringing additional online payment options to merchants through Wix Payments. Now available as a built-in part of Wix Payments, this provides U.S.-based merchants a unified, seamless experience that simplifies backend operations and ultimately supports higher checkout conversion.





With this deeper integration, PayPal is now available directly in the Wix Payments platform. Merchants can connect their PayPal Business account and manage all transactions from a single dashboard alongside their Wix Payments activity. This setup consolidates reporting, chargebacks, and payouts, helping merchants streamline day-to-day operations and deliver more flexible payment options to customers. Merchants also gain access to PayPal’s broader suite of features, including PayPal Pay Later (BNPL) and Venmo, offering customers more flexible and convenient ways to pay.





Funds from PayPal wallet purchases flow directly into merchants’ Wix Payments accounts, simplifying reconciliation and improving visibility over cash flow. This seamless integration gives merchants greater operational efficiency and control, while offering consumers more flexible ways to pay. In addition, as part of this integration, PayPal will also serve as a Payment Service Provider (PSP), powering card processing capabilities within Wix Payments – further streamlining the merchant experience across channels.





“We’re always looking for ways to create more seamless experiences for our users and provide them with the best way to accept payments and manage funds online, in person, and on the go,” said Amit Sagiv and Volodymyr Tsukur, Co-Heads of Wix Payments. “By bringing PayPal under the Wix Payments umbrella, we gain significantly more control over the user experience and how PayPal’s products are delivered to our merchants. This deeper integration allows us to improve conversion, offer more value, and drive stronger profitability, while giving our users a faster, more unified checkout flow.”





“At PayPal, we share Wix’s commitment to helping businesses grow by giving them faster, more flexible access to the capital they need,” said Michelle Gill, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Small Business & Financial Services, PayPal. “By embedding PayPal’s most popular payment methods—like PayPal Wallet and PayPal Pay Later—directly into the Wix Payments experience, we’re not just enhancing checkout. We’re enabling merchants to get paid quickly, manage everything in one place, and unlock new ways to serve their customers and scale their business.”





Wix Payments offers small businesses a more streamlined way to manage payments through its platform. Users can handle transactions online, in person, or on the go using a range of secure payment options, designed to accommodate different customer preferences at checkout. With a full suite of options, merchants can adjust preferences to improve conversion rates and simplify day-to-day operations, and manage everything from a single dashboard, making it easier to track and report payments. Learn more about Wix Payments





here





.





This solution is available to U.S.-based Wix Payments users with plans to make this feature available in more regions over time.







About Wix.com Ltd.











Wix





is the leading SaaS website builder platform



1



to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.







About PayPal







PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit





https://www.paypal.com





,









https://about.pypl.com/





and





https://inv





estor.pypl.com/.









For more about Wix, please visit our





Press Room









Media Relations Contact:





PR@wix.com









PayPal PR Contact:





louikelly@paypal.com











1



Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H2 2025.















Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.