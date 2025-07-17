Wix Debuts AI Visibility Tool to Boost SEO in Gen AI Era, Stock Up 4%

Wix.com Ltd. ( WIX ) recently released AI Visibility Overview, a cutting-edge tool that aligns websites with the next frontier of digital discovery — Large Language Models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude. This initiative marks a significant advancement under Wix’s Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) initiative, enabling brands to understand and manage their online presence across AI-powered search ecosystems.

With this release, Wix becomes the first CMS platform to offer native AI visibility capabilities, solidifying its foothold in the field of website development and optimization. It is initially accessible to users with their Wix Business Manager set to English, with a phased rollout in other languages underway. Following the launch, Wix’s shares gained 4.2% in trading and closed the session at $153 on July 16, 2025.

As LLMs increasingly shape how users access information and make decisions, gaining visibility within AI-generated responses is becoming crucial for online success. Wix’s GEO provides insights into how a brand is represented and discovered by leading AI systems, redefining digital visibility strategies in the era of generative AI.

Fully embedded within Wix’s SEO tools and accessible via the Analytics dashboard, GEO demonstrates Wix’s commitment to adapting to the shifting landscape of search, offering users a comprehensive view of how their brand and content are being surfaced and interacted with across AI-powered platforms.

Core Capabilities of WIX’s AI Visibility Overview

The AI Visibility Overview aims to help brands understand how they appear in AI-generated responses, enabling them to take actionable steps to boost visibility and traffic from AI platforms. Wix users can now monitor how often their website is cited by various AI platforms, add or remove question prompts that better suit their business and help guide LLMs toward accurate context and responses.

With sentiment analysis integrated into GEO, Wix users gain access to a real-time understanding of how their brand is perceived, sentiment trends across various AI platforms and actionable insights to influence brand narrative in generative AI responses. Its GEO suite includes competitive benchmarking tools that allow users to compare their brand’s AI visibility to others in the same industry, identify citation gaps or missed opportunities where competitors are featured and track which sources are commonly cited in similar queries.

Furthermore, Wix users can now quantify the real-world impact of their presence on AI platforms. Businesses can gain insights into the volume of referral traffic coming from AI engines. In tandem with the AI Visibility Overview, Wix has introduced LLMs.txt for select premium eCommerce users, a better way to communicate directly with AI platforms.

It enables businesses to provide structured, LLM-friendly data about their products, services, or company, control how and what information generative engines can absorb and display, and work alongside dynamic shopping feeds to deliver richer product data to AI models. This is especially important as platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini expand their shopping and product recommendation features, offering brands another way to reach millions of high-intent users.

WIX’s Frequent Buyouts & Innovations Fuel Growth Momentum

Wix continues to focus on strategic investments in AI offerings, Studio and commerce solutions. WIX emphasizes generative AI as a major driver of business growth. WIX is also integrating AI assistants across its platform. It keeps adding new products to capitalize on the AI boom. New AI business assistants are enhancing operational efficiency and customer conversion rates.

In June 2025, Wix acquired Base44, an innovative AI-powered platform that empowers users to build fully functional custom software solutions using natural language, no coding required. The buyout not only bolsters Wix’s AI portfolio but also redefines the future of application development. The acquisition of Hour One, a pioneer in generative AI media creation, further strengthens its position at the forefront of AI-driven digital experiences, enhancing its capabilities in advanced web and visual design.

Bringing this technology in-house allows the company to maintain greater control over front-end innovations, reduce third-party dependencies and manage costs more effectively. It has launched Wixel, a next-gen visual design platform that combines top AI models, a simple UI and advanced features. It lets anyone create high-quality photo and video content with just a few clicks, no design experience needed.

Wixel supports Wix’s mission to empower creators by removing barriers. Similar to its impact on website building in 2006, Wix now aims to reshape digital design. The company has also partnered with Microsoft to integrate Wixel’s design tools into Microsoft Copilot.

Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have declined 5.9% in the past year compared with the Computers - IT Services industry's fall of 1.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are NETGEAR, Inc. ( NTGR ), Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI ) and Watts Water Technologies, Inc. ( WTS ). NTGR and WTS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NETGEAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 179.12%. In the last reported quarter, NTGR delivered an earnings surprise of 105.71%. Its shares have surged 95.9% in the past year.

Ubiquiti earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.93%. In the last reported quarter, UI delivered an earnings surprise of 61.29%. UI shares have skyrocketed 145.2% over the past year.

Watts Water’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.57%. In the last reported quarter, WTS delivered an earnings surprise of 11.79%. Its shares have increased 37.8% in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.