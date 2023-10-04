WIX Collaborates With Intuit Mailchimp to Help Entrepreneurs

Wix.com WIX and Intuit Mailchimp have joined forces in a long-term bi-lateral strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance user experience and functionality by integrating CRM data, empowering users in marketing activities, driving customer engagement and sales growth.

The partnership merges Wix's comprehensive online platform with Intuit's tailored solutions for small businesses and marketers which will enable users to efficiently manage and grow their businesses

The integration offers enhanced functionality and ease of use for Wix and Mailchimp users as well as providing a comprehensive email marketing suite for agencies and freelancers using Wix Studio. The rollout of the integrated platform will commence gradually in the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

Per an iMarc report, the global e-commerce market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 27.4% between 2023 and 2028 and reach $70.9 trillion. The industry is likely to benefit from rising online shopping activities and ongoing digitalization.

Wix is a cloud-based web development platform. It offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms. Wix continues to form strategic collaborations to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, consequently adding to the user base.

In September, the company introduced Tap to Pay on Android in collaboration with Stripe, aimed at streamlining in-person transactions for merchants in the United States. Wix merchants can leverage this feature to securely accept contactless payments directly through their Android devices, eliminating the need for additional hardware.

Prior to that, the company formed a new strategic alliance with Canada’s original domain name registrar — Webnames.ca. This collaboration combines Webnames.ca's expertise and tools with Wix's web development tools to offer Canadian businesses a comprehensive online presence, e-commerce, and marketing solution.

Wix currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 5.3% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 17.3% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

