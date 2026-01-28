Wix Approves $2 Bln Share Repurchase Program For FY26-27

(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), a technology company, on Wednesday announced that its board has approved a two-year share repurchase program for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, authorizing the company to buyback up to $2 billion of its securities.

The company said that the repurchases may begin following the conclusion of a 30-day period during which creditors may object under applicable Israeli regulations.

The company expects to fund the repurchases using cash on hand, future cash flows from operations, or additional capital raised through debt, equity, or equity-linked securities.

