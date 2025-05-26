Wix Acquires Hour One to Boost Generative AI and Drive Innovation

Wix.com Ltd. WIX has announced the acquisition of Hour One, a pioneer in generative artificial intelligence (AI) media creation. This move further strengthens Wix’s position at the forefront of AI-driven digital experiences, enhancing its capabilities in advanced web and visual design.

Hour One specializes in technology that enables scalable production of studio-quality content. Its platform allows users to create personalized videos and interactive media, combining storytelling with real-time engagement. Its proprietary cloud infrastructure integrates generative AI inference with advanced 3D rendering, making it a valuable asset that positions Wix at the forefront of scalable, high-impact content creation.

Wix highlighted that this acquisition significantly expands its AI expertise and aligns with its vision of making web creation faster, smarter and more immersive. Bringing this technology in-house allows the company to maintain greater control over front-end innovations, reduce third-party dependencies and manage costs more effectively.

Wix Fuels Growth Through AI Innovation

WIX is focusing on generative AI, which represents a significant business growth driver. It is also embedding AI assistants across its platform and continues to add new products to capitalize on the AI boom. New AI business assistants are improving operational efficiency and customer conversion rates. The recent launch of Wixel is a primary step in this direction. Wixel introduced in May 2025 is a new standalone AI-driven visual design platform designed to make professional-grade design accessible to everyone. Combining advanced AI with a user-friendly interface and robust features, Wixel empowers users to easily transform ideas into high-quality visual content with minimal effort.

Before that, Wix launched the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, allowing developers and business owners to create production-ready Wix solutions through AI coding assistants and large language models. The MCP Server enables seamless code generation and business management using natural language via tools like Claude, Cursor and Windsurf. It provides access to key Wix functionalities such as inventory management, staff scheduling, secure checkouts, ticketing, a flexible CMS and CRM features for lead capture and back-office operations.

In April, 2025, Wix introduced an AI-powered adaptive content application. This innovative tool is designed to dynamically personalize website content, tailoring it to individual visitor characteristics and user-defined instructions, thereby boosting engagement and enhancing the user experience.

Wix unveiled Astro, an AI-powered business assistant designed to enhance user productivity and streamline business operations in April 2025. This innovative tool allows users to interact through a chat-based interface to perform a wide range of business and back-office tasks effortlessly. Astro represents the first in a series of AI-driven agents Wix plans to introduce, setting the foundation for increased efficiency, better monetization and business growth for users.

Wix is focusing on AI to reduce user friction, enhance design quality and speed up time-to-market for customers. Recently, WIX reported first-quarter 2025 results, wherein non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came to $1.55 compared with $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly revenues increased 13% year over year to $473.7 million. The top line exceeded management’s guidance ($469-$473 million), driven by strong performance of the new user cohort and continued healthy engagement from existing users. Wix is focusing on AI to reduce user friction, enhance design quality and speed up time-to-market for customers. Wix continues to expect revenues to grow 12-14% in the range of $1.97-$2 billion for 2025. Management reiterated non-GAAP total gross margin at 70% and non-GAAP operating expenses to be 47-48% of 2025 net sales.

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 11% in the past year against the Computers - IT Services industry's growth of 5.2%.



