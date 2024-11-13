Wiseway Group Secures Extended Financing for Growth

Wiseway Group Ltd. (AU:WWG) has released an update.

Wiseway Group Ltd. has expanded its financing arrangement with National Australia Bank, increasing the facility to $11.1 million and securing a lower interest rate, reflecting improved financial performance. The extension to October 2028 enhances the company’s financial flexibility, supporting its growth in the imports division, which is expected to see substantial revenue growth. This strategic move positions Wiseway to capitalize on new opportunities and deliver more value to shareholders.

