WiseTech Signs MoU With Elm To Collaborate On Saudi Logistics Digital Transformation

January 07, 2026 — 12:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - WiseTech Global Ltd. (WTC.AX, WTCHF), a developer of logistics execution and supply chain management solutions, on Wednesday announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Elm Co. (7203.SR), a Saudi Arabian provider of digital solutions for the public and private sectors, to enhance collaboration in the logistics sector.

Under the MoU, the two companies plan to evaluate and apply modern technologies to spur innovation and deliver advanced solutions aimed at improving efficiency and overall performance in the logistics sector, in line with Saudi Arabia's digital transformation goals.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Saudi Supply Chain and Logistics Conference on December 13, 2025.

WiseTech Global closed trading 1.98% higher at $66.80 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

