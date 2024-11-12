WISeKey announces SEALPhone smartphone

WISeKey (WKEY) International announces the upcoming release of SEALPhone, an advanced Web3 smartphone tailored for high-security crypto applications, military-grade digital protection, and secure IoT integration. The SEALPhone, set to launch in Q2 2025, builds on the success of WISePhone’s original 2017 release, recognized at that time as one of the world’s first blockchain-enabled secure phone. This latest version elevates cybersecurity capabilities to meet the demands of today’s digital ecosystem, empowering users with unmatched tools for secure digital communications, Web3 dApp support, and data privacy.

