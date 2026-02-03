WisdomTree (WT) Price Target Increased by 13.75% to 17.93

The average one-year price target for WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) has been revised to $17.93 / share. This is an increase of 13.75% from the prior estimate of $15.77 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.03% from the latest reported closing price of $16.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in WisdomTree. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WT is 0.14%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.78% to 188,162K shares. The put/call ratio of WT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,675K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares , representing an increase of 70.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 44.53% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,902K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,082K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 24.69% over the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 5,629K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,070K shares , representing a decrease of 25.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 4,718K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,925K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 9.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,254K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 19.27% over the last quarter.

