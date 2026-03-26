WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EPS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF (Symbol: EPS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.60, changing hands as low as $67.60 per share. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPS's low point in its 52 week range is $51.3102 per share, with $72.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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