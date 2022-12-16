WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.72, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DTD's low point in its 52 week range is $54.04 per share, with $66.1392 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.38.
