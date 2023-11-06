News & Insights

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

November 06, 2023 — 10:01 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.33% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,729,695 worth of SFNC, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:

SFNC — last trade: $15.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/10/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 3,000 $14.99 $44,970
05/11/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 500 $14.75 $7,375
05/12/2023 James M. Brogdon President & CFO 15,000 $14.98 $224,700
10/27/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 2,000 $14.15 $28,300
10/30/2023 Robert L. Shoptaw Director 10,000 $14.34 $143,400

And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #100 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,149,796 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:

NWBI — last trade: $11.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/08/2023 Mark A. Paup Director 5,000 $10.40 $52,000
05/16/2023 Timothy M. Hunter Director 15,000 $10.67 $160,017
06/12/2023 Timothy B. Fannin Director 1,675 $11.52 $19,295
07/26/2023 Scott J. Watson EVP, Chief Information Officer 5,000 $12.23 $61,127
08/23/2023 Louis J. Torchio President & CEO 1,352 $11.07 $14,967
09/13/2023 Jeffrey J. Maddigan EVP, Corporate Treasurer 9,600 $10.47 $100,512

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
