WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.33% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,729,695 worth of SFNC, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:
SFNC — last trade: $15.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2023
|Stephen C. Massanelli
|SEVP
|3,000
|$14.99
|$44,970
|05/11/2023
|Stephen C. Massanelli
|SEVP
|500
|$14.75
|$7,375
|05/12/2023
|James M. Brogdon
|President & CFO
|15,000
|$14.98
|$224,700
|10/27/2023
|Stephen C. Massanelli
|SEVP
|2,000
|$14.15
|$28,300
|10/30/2023
|Robert L. Shoptaw
|Director
|10,000
|$14.34
|$143,400
And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #100 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,149,796 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:
NWBI — last trade: $11.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2023
|Mark A. Paup
|Director
|5,000
|$10.40
|$52,000
|05/16/2023
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|15,000
|$10.67
|$160,017
|06/12/2023
|Timothy B. Fannin
|Director
|1,675
|$11.52
|$19,295
|07/26/2023
|Scott J. Watson
|EVP, Chief Information Officer
|5,000
|$12.23
|$61,127
|08/23/2023
|Louis J. Torchio
|President & CEO
|1,352
|$11.07
|$14,967
|09/13/2023
|Jeffrey J. Maddigan
|EVP, Corporate Treasurer
|9,600
|$10.47
|$100,512
