WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.33% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,729,695 worth of SFNC, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:

SFNC — last trade: $15.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/10/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 3,000 $14.99 $44,970 05/11/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 500 $14.75 $7,375 05/12/2023 James M. Brogdon President & CFO 15,000 $14.98 $224,700 10/27/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 2,000 $14.15 $28,300 10/30/2023 Robert L. Shoptaw Director 10,000 $14.34 $143,400

And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #100 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,149,796 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:

NWBI — last trade: $11.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2023 Mark A. Paup Director 5,000 $10.40 $52,000 05/16/2023 Timothy M. Hunter Director 15,000 $10.67 $160,017 06/12/2023 Timothy B. Fannin Director 1,675 $11.52 $19,295 07/26/2023 Scott J. Watson EVP, Chief Information Officer 5,000 $12.23 $61,127 08/23/2023 Louis J. Torchio President & CEO 1,352 $11.07 $14,967 09/13/2023 Jeffrey J. Maddigan EVP, Corporate Treasurer 9,600 $10.47 $100,512

