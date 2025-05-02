Is WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 02/22/2008, smart beta exchange traded fund WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI) provides investors broad exposure to the Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Wisdomtree, and has been able to amass over $3.06 billion, which makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index before fees and expenses.

The WisdomTree India Earnings Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies incorporated and traded in India that are profitable and that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors as of the index measurement date. Weighted Index based on their earnings in their fiscal year prior to the Index measurement date adjusted for foreign investors.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.87%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0.27%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Wt India Investment Portfolio Inc accounts for about 92.13% of the fund's total assets, followed by Interglobe Aviation Ltd (INDIGO) and Ntpc Ltd (NTPC).

EPI's top 10 holdings account for about 93.92% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 0.07% so far this year and was up about 0.40% in the last one year (as of 05/02/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $40.08 and $50.82.

EPI has a beta of 0.52 and standard deviation of 15.81% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 213 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree India Earnings ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) tracks FTSE INDIA CAPPED INDEX and the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) tracks MSCI India Total Return Index. Franklin FTSE India ETF has $1.97 billion in assets, iShares MSCI India ETF has $9.10 billion. FLIN has an expense ratio of 0.19% and INDA charges 0.62%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

