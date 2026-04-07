WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EUDG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (Symbol: EUDG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.30, changing hands as low as $36.22 per share. WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EUDG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EUDG's low point in its 52 week range is $29.46 per share, with $40.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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