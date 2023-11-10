Wisdom Tree (WT) October AUM Rises Sequentially on Net Inflows

WisdomTree, Inc. WT reported the total assets under management (AUM) of $93.90 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, which reflected a marginal increase from the prior-month level. The rise was primarily due to the impacts of net inflows.

WT, during October, recorded inflows from the U.S. equity, commodity and currency; fixed income; cryptocurrency; and leveraged and inverse strategies of $136 million, $227 million, $316 million and $5 million, respectively.

These inflows were partially offset by outflows from international developed market equity, emerging market equity, alternatives, and leveraged and inverse of $46 million, $4 million, $7 million and $72 million, respectively.

With this, the year-to-date net inflows of the company have jumped 16.4% to $11.2 billion, reflecting its organic growth. Further, WisdomTree has generated year-to-date net inflows in six of its eight major product categories.

The company’s strong organic growth profile, along with a solid AUM balance, is likely to aid its top line in the near term. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.

Nonetheless, over the past six months, shares of WisdomTree have declined 2.6% against a rise of 2% recorded by the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, WisdomTree carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $72.2 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 4% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $732 million and distributions of $154 million led to the decline.

Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $29.8 billion at the end of October 2023, declining 4.6% from the September-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported an AUM of $148.89 billion for October 2023. This reflected a 3% decline from the $153.51 billion reported as of Sep 30, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of October, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM fell 4.5% from the September level to $26.97 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $13.64 billion dipped 6.9%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM decreased 2.7% to $11.28 billion. VCTR’s global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was down 2.2% to $14.48 billion.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.