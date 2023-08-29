WIRE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $164.84, changing hands as high as $165.46 per share. Encore Wire Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WIRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WIRE's low point in its 52 week range is $108.53 per share, with $206.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $165.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.