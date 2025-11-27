Markets

Wipro To Modernize Odido's IT Landscape

November 27, 2025 — 06:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wipro Limited (WIT, 507685, WIPRO), a major IT company, on Thursday announced a multi-year engagement with Odido Netherlands B.V., a Dutch telecom company, to boost Odido's IT landscape.

Wipro will lead a full-scale modernization of Odido's digital and enterprise technology landscape as well as drive IT simplification and automation. Wipro will also help Odido to improve productivity and streamline operations to reduce costs.

"The multi-year engagement marks a significant shift in Odido's IT strategy, with Wipro bringing deep domain expertise, AI-powered delivery, and a design-led approach to drive innovation," Wipro said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.