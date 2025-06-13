Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Redemption of Series D and Series E Preferred Stocks

Wintrust Financial Corporation will redeem Series D and E preferred stocks on July 15, 2025, using proceeds from a recent offering.

Wintrust Financial Corporation announced that it will redeem all outstanding shares of its Series D and Series E Preferred Stock on July 15, 2025. This includes 5 million shares of Series D Preferred Stock and 11,500 shares of Series E Preferred Stock, as well as 11.5 million related Depositary Shares. The redemption price will be $25.00 per share for the Series D and $25,000 per share for the Series E, which will be funded using proceeds from a recent public offering of Series F Preferred Stock. Shareholders will receive quarterly dividends on the redemption date, but no further dividends will accrue after that date. The redemption will be processed through The Depository Trust Company, with further details available from the company or through brokers. Wintrust emphasizes its commitment to community banking and offers a range of financial services across various markets.

Potential Positives

Wintrust Financial Corporation is redeeming its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, and its 6.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, signaling financial strength and investor confidence by returning capital to shareholders.

The redemptions are being funded by proceeds from a public offering, indicating successful capital raising efforts that could improve the company's liquidity and financial stability.

By ceasing dividends on the redeemed shares and eliminating them from circulation, Wintrust can optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value moving forward.

Potential Negatives

The redemption of the Series D and Series E Preferred Stock may signal a shift in Wintrust's capital strategy, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company's financial health and future dividend capacity.

The cessation of dividends on the Series D and Series E Preferred Stock after the Redemption Date could diminish investor confidence and satisfaction among current shareholders reliant on preferred stock income.

Ceasing trading of the Series D Preferred Stock and Depositary Shares on the NASDAQ may negatively impact the liquidity of those investments, leading to potential dissatisfaction from investors.

FAQ

What shares will Wintrust redeem on July 15, 2025?

Wintrust will redeem all shares of Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock on July 15, 2025.

What is the redemption price for Series D and Series E Preferred Stock?

The redemption price is $25.00 per share for Series D and $25,000 per share for Series E Preferred Stock.

How will the redemptions be funded?

Redemptions will be funded using net proceeds from Wintrust's public offering of Series F Preferred Stock completed on May 22, 2025.

What happens to dividends after the redemption date?

After the Redemption Date, all dividends on Series D and Series E Preferred Stock will cease to accrue.

Who can investors contact for redemption information?

Investors should contact their bank or broker for information on obtaining the redemption price payment for their shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WTFC Insider Trading Activity

$WTFC insiders have traded $WTFC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DYKSTRA (VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,693 shares for an estimated $1,725,316 .

. RICHARD B MURPHY (VICE CHAIR,CHIEF LENDING OFC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,352 shares for an estimated $1,304,182 .

. DAVID L STOEHR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,679 shares for an estimated $967,419 .

. KATHLEEN M BOEGE (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC) sold 2,032 shares for an estimated $266,821

DAVID ERIC LEE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,548 shares for an estimated $192,106

JEFFREY D HAHNFELD (EVP-CONTROLLER & CHIEF ACC OFF) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,352 shares for an estimated $170,688 .

. EDWARD J WEHMER (FOUNDER AND SENIOR ADVISOR) has made 3 purchases buying 1,929 shares for an estimated $48,552 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WTFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $WTFC stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WTFC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTFC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WTFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WTFC forecast page.

$WTFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTFC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WTFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $143.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $145.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $143.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $141.0 on 04/23/2025

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced that on July 15, 2025 it will redeem (i) all of the 5,000,000 issued and outstanding shares of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) (Nasdaq: WTFCM), for a redemption price of $25.00 per share, and (ii) all of the 11,500 issued and outstanding shares of its 6.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (the “Series E Preferred Stock”), and all of the related 11,500,000 issued and outstanding depositary shares (the “Depositary Shares”) (Nasdaq: WTFCP), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series E Preferred Stock, for a redemption price of $25,000 per share of Series E Preferred Stock (or $25.00 per Depositary Share). The redemptions will be funded with a portion of the net proceeds from Wintrust’s previously disclosed public offering of depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 7.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which was completed on May 22, 2025.





The Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock (and related Depositary Shares) will be redeemed on the upcoming dividend payment date of July 15, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”). On and after the Redemption Date, no shares of Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock or Depositary Shares will remain outstanding, and trading of the Series D Preferred Stock and Depositary Shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market will also cease.





The regular quarterly dividends on the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series E Preferred Stock represented by the Depositary Shares will be paid separately on the Redemption Date to holders of record on July 1, 2025 for such dividend payment in the customary manner. Accordingly, the redemption price will not include any accrued and unpaid dividends. On and after the Redemption Date, all dividends on the Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock (and related Depositary Shares) will cease to accrue.





The Series D Preferred Stock and the Depositary Shares are held only in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with the applicable procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Series D Preferred Stock will be made by Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, as redemption agent for the Series D Preferred Stock (the “Redemption Agent”). The address for the Redemption Agent is as follows:





Equiniti Trust Company, LLC





28 Liberty Street, 53rd Floor





New York, NY 10005





Payment to DTC for the Depositary Shares will be made by U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as depositary (the “Depositary”), in accordance with the deposit agreement governing the Depositary Shares. The address for the Depositary is as follows:





U.S. Bank Global Corporate Trust





111 Fillmore Ave E





St. Paul, MN 55107





Investors in the Series D Preferred Stock and the Depositary Shares should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Series D Preferred Stock or Depositary Shares, as applicable, for information about obtaining the redemption price payment for the shares of Series D Preferred Stock or Depositary Shares, as applicable, in which they have a beneficial interest.







About Wintrust







Wintrust is a financial holding company whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust’s expected financial results or other plans, including Wintrust’s intention to redeem the outstanding shares of the Series D Preferred Stock, the Series E Preferred Stock and the Depositary Shares, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Wintrust’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and any of Wintrust’s subsequent SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.







For more information contact:







Timothy S. Crane, President & Chief Executive Officer





David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer





(847) 939-9000





Source: Wintrust Financial Corporation



