Wintrust Financial Corp. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $189.04 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $187.29 million, or $2.89 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $643.108 million from $604.774 million last year.

Wintrust Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $189.04 Mln. vs. $187.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.69 vs. $2.89 last year. -Revenue: $643.108 Mln vs. $604.774 Mln last year.

