Winter Wheat Contracts See Strength, as Spring Wheat Slips Back

The wheat complex is mixed at midday, with the winter wheats showing the strength. CBT soft red wheat was fractionally mixed, with nearbys lower and deferreds higher. December was 8 ¾ cents higher on the week. KC HRW futures saw Friday gains of 1 to 1 1/2 cents, as December posted a dime gain since last Friday. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 1 to 2 ½ cents at the close, as December still saw an 8 ½ cent gain this week.

The US is expected to see rain totals of 1 to 2 inches in parts of the Southern Plains in the next couple days and pushing to the East Coast.

The French wheat crop is seen at 57% planted as of October 20, a 30 point move on the week according to the FranceAgriMer. Turkey’s wheat production estimate from the country’s data for 2025 is at 17.9 MMT, a drop of 1.7 MMT from their previous estimate. Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina wheat harvest at 5% complete

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.12 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.28, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.01 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.18 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.57, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.75 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

