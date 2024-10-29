Winsome Resources Highlights Viability of Adina Project

Winsome Resources Limited (AU:WR1) has released an update.

Winsome Resources Limited has confirmed the viability of its Adina Lithium Project, highlighting its competitive operating costs and strong project economics. The company is in a stable financial position with A$34 million in cash, and recent drilling results have extended the mineralization beyond initial estimates. Winsome is also preparing for regulatory submissions and has extended its option to acquire the Renard site.

