Winpak (WIPKF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Winpak said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 4, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.39%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winpak. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIPKF is 0.06%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.62% to 2,106K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.39% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Winpak is 40.10. The forecasts range from a low of 36.45 to a high of $46.41. The average price target represents an increase of 29.39% from its latest reported closing price of 30.99.

The projected annual revenue for Winpak is 1,209MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 471K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIPKF by 9.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 417K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIPKF by 11.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 232K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIPKF by 17.79% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 175K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIPKF by 13.62% over the last quarter.

