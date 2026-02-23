Winpak Limited Q4 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Winpak Limited (WPK.TO) released earnings for fourth quarter of $36.18 million

The company's earnings totaled $36.18 million, or $0.6 per share. This compares with $36.62 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $284.85 million from $285.14 million last year.

Winpak Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.18 Mln. vs. $36.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.6 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $284.85 Mln vs. $285.14 Mln last year.

