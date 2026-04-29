Winpak Limited Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Winpak Limited (WPK.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $30.96 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $34.57 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $280.03 million from $284.80 million last year.

Winpak Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.96 Mln. vs. $34.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $280.03 Mln vs. $284.80 Mln last year.

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