Winpak Limited Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Winpak Limited (WPK.TO) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $36.37 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $38.48 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $282.96 million from $285.47 million last year.

Winpak Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.37 Mln. vs. $38.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $282.96 Mln vs. $285.47 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.