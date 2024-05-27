Winox Holdings Unveils New Board Structure

Winox Holdings Limited (HK:6838) has released an update.

Winox Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including Executive and Independent Non-Executive members, along with their respective roles and functions within various board committees. The list outlines the involvement of each director in the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees, indicating the positions of Chairmanship and Membership.

