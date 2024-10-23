Winnebago Industries Slips To Loss In Q4, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Recreation vehicles maker Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) reported on Wednesday that fourth-quarter net loss of $29.1 million or $1.01 per share, compared to net income of $43.8 million or $1.28 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.28 per share, compared to $1.41 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter declined 6.5 percent to $720.9 million from $771.0 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts estimated revenues of $719.14 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the Company expects earnings in a range of $2.40 to $3.90 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.00 to $4.50 per share on consolidated revenues between $2.9 billion and $3.2 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $5.35 per share on revenues of $3.20 billion for the year.

