WINN Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of Harbor Long-Term Growers, the RSI reading has hit 28.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 39.3. A bullish investor could look at WINN's 28.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), WINN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.8154 per share, with $32.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.11. Harbor Long-Term Growers shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day.
