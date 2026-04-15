Winmark Corporation Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Winmark Corporation (WINA) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $9.25 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $9.95 million, or $2.71 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $20.84 million from $21.91 million last year.

Winmark Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.25 Mln. vs. $9.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.50 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue: $20.84 Mln vs. $21.91 Mln last year.

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