Winking Studios Plans Dual Listing on AIM Market

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited is set to make a splash in the financial markets with its upcoming dual listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange, alongside a proposed placement of over 52 million shares priced at £0.15 each. This move aims to raise approximately £7.9 million, enhancing the company’s capital base and broadening its investor reach. Investors and market enthusiasts will be keenly watching how this strategic expansion influences the company’s growth trajectory.

