News & Insights

Stocks

Winking Studios Plans Dual Listing on AIM Market

November 10, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited is set to make a splash in the financial markets with its upcoming dual listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange, alongside a proposed placement of over 52 million shares priced at £0.15 each. This move aims to raise approximately £7.9 million, enhancing the company’s capital base and broadening its investor reach. Investors and market enthusiasts will be keenly watching how this strategic expansion influences the company’s growth trajectory.

For further insights into SG:WKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.