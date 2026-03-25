Wingstop (WING) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Wingstop (WING) closed at $166.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.35% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.77%.

Shares of the restaurant chain witnessed a loss of 30.24% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 4.96%, and the S&P 500's loss of 4.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Wingstop in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.05, marking a 6.06% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $190.48 million, indicating a 11.33% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.69 per share and a revenue of $801.99 million, indicating changes of +14.95% and +15.09%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Wingstop is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Wingstop is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.69. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.56.

One should further note that WING currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.88. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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