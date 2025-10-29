Wingstop (WING) Stock Moves -1.84%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wingstop (WING) closed at $242.79, marking a -1.84% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

The restaurant chain's shares have seen a decrease of 1.72% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Wingstop in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 3.41% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $183.74 million, indicating a 13.07% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.91 per share and a revenue of $722.45 million, indicating changes of +6.83% and +15.44%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.16% decrease. Wingstop is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Wingstop currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 63.22. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.5.

It is also worth noting that WING currently has a PEG ratio of 3.45. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, placing it within the bottom 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

