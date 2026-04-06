Wingstop (WING) Soars 5.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Wingstop (WING) shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $152.51. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 39.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Wingstop’s recent stock rally likely reflects investor optimism around its technology-driven operations and scalable growth model. The full rollout of its Smart Kitchen platform, upcoming national loyalty launch, and accelerating global unit expansion are enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency. Combined with strong unit economics and consistent capital returns, these initiatives are likely reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth trajectory.

This restaurant chain is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Revenues are expected to be $189.47 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Wingstop, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WING going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Wingstop is a member of the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. One other stock in the same industry, Domino's Pizza (DPZ), finished the last trading session 2.6% higher at $370.82. DPZ has returned -11.1% over the past month.

For Domino's Pizza, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.9% over the past month to $4.35. This represents a change of +0.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Domino's Pizza currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.