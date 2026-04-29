Wingstop (WING) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wingstop (WING) reported $183.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $187.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was +16.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total System-wide Restaurants : 3,153 compared to the 3,160 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3,153 compared to the 3,160 average estimate based on six analysts. Domestic same store sales growth : -8.7% versus -6.3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: -8.7% versus -6.3% estimated by six analysts on average. Total Franchise Restaurants : 3,096 versus 3,103 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3,096 versus 3,103 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity : 57 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 58.

: 57 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 58. Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity : 500 compared to the 501 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 500 compared to the 501 average estimate based on four analysts. Total Domestic Restaurants : 2,653 compared to the 2,661 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,653 compared to the 2,661 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Franchised Activity : 2,596 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,604.

: 2,596 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,604. Company-owned domestic same store sales growth : -2.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.4%.

: -2.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.4%. New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity : 33 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29.

: 33 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29. Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other : $87.47 million compared to the $85.79 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.

: $87.47 million compared to the $85.79 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year. Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales : $32.99 million compared to the $34.98 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.

: $32.99 million compared to the $34.98 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. Revenue- Advertising fees: $63.27 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $66.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Wingstop here>>>

Shares of Wingstop have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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