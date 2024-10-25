Wingstop (WING) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Wingstop (WING) reached $360.38, with a +0.31% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.

The restaurant chain's stock has dropped by 15.76% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Wingstop in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.97, showcasing a 40.58% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $161.9 million, up 38.25% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.81 per share and a revenue of $628.22 million, signifying shifts of +53.63% and +36.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.85% increase. Currently, Wingstop is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Wingstop is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 94.27. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.33.

Meanwhile, WING's PEG ratio is currently 3.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

