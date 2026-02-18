Wingstop Inc Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc (WING) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $26.76 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $26.75 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wingstop Inc reported adjusted earnings of $27.83 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $175.69 million from $161.82 million last year.

Wingstop Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.76 Mln. vs. $26.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $175.69 Mln vs. $161.82 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.