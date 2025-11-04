Wingstop Inc Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc (WING) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $28.47 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $25.73 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wingstop Inc reported adjusted earnings of $30.39 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $175.73 million from $162.49 million last year.

Wingstop Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.47 Mln. vs. $25.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $175.73 Mln vs. $162.49 Mln last year.

